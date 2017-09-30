Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Expects to play Monday
Thomas (shoulder) is expected to play against the Redskins on Monday night, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
Thomas has been dealing with a deep shoulder bruise, but practiced fully this week and avoided the questionable designation. The 24-year-old will likely have to battle through some pain Monday against the Redskins, but appears ready to resume his role as the Chiefs' kick returner and No. 4 receiver.
