Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Hauls in second TD pass in two weeks
Thomas caught three of his four targets for 61 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Steelers.
A product of circumstance, Thomas saw the field for a season-high 36 snaps Sunday due to Chris Conley's (knee) season-ending injury and Albert Wilson (knee) being out of commission. He still played fewer snaps than either Demarcus Robinson or Tyreek Hill, but his showing could earn him a few more looks going forward. However, it's difficult to see him repeating Sunday's performance in upcoming contests, especially if Wilson returns to action.
