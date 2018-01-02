Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Heads to injured reserve
The Chiefs placed Thomas (lower leg) on injured reserve Tuesday, Pete Sweeney of the team's official site reports.
The transaction seems to confirm Thomas suffered a broken tibia during the regular-season finale. While Marcus Kemp has been promoted from the practice squad to bolster the back end of the receiving corps, the loss of Thomas and Akeem Hunt (ankle) to IR leaves a question mark on kickoff returns. Jehu Chesson may be the best candidate to fill that role with three such returns for 65 yards this season.
