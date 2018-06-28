Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Held out of minicamp
Thomas (lower leg) was held out of minicamp and OTAs, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Last season was the first time that Thomas suited up for all 16 regular season games, but he broke his tibia in the final outing of the season and hasn't yet returned. The depth receiver and return man totaled 143 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions on the year. He's questionable heading into training camp, where he'll again battle for a depth receiver and returner role.
More News
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Re-signs with Chiefs•
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Heads to injured reserve•
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: May have broken tibia•
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Exits with leg injury Sunday•
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Snap count increase expected Week 17•
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Catches two passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Hide from Hyde
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Sleepers: Get Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017