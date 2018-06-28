Thomas (lower leg) was held out of minicamp and OTAs, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Last season was the first time that Thomas suited up for all 16 regular season games, but he broke his tibia in the final outing of the season and hasn't yet returned. The depth receiver and return man totaled 143 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions on the year. He's questionable heading into training camp, where he'll again battle for a depth receiver and returner role.