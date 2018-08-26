Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Logs 12 total snaps Saturday
Thomas (lower leg) caught one pass for five yards and returned one kick 36 yards in Saturday's 27-20 preseason loss to the Bears.
Thomas had limited action in his preseason debut after missing the first two with a lower leg injury, logging just four offensive snaps and eight on special teams. The fifth-year pro will be low on the Chiefs' wideout depth chart to start the season.
