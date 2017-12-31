Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: May have broken tibia
Thomas likely suffered a broken tibia during Sunday's game at Denver, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Targeted just once before his departure, Thomas was never able to take advantage of an offense without the likes of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on the sideline as healthy scratches. If Thomas' diagnosis is confirmed, both the depth of the receiving corps and the return game in Kansas City will take a hit.
