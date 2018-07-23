Thomas (leg) did some drills Monday and is preparing to ramp up to contact work, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Thomas broke his right tibia Week 17 last season and was held out of minicamp and OTAs this spring. He'll likely be absent or limited for the early portion of training camp, but he apparently has a shot to be ready for 11-on-11 work at some point in August. The speedy 25-year-old has 61 catches, 28 carries, 71 punt returns and 48 kickoff returns through four NFL seasons.