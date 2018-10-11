Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Nursing leg injury
Thomas was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a lower leg injury, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.
Thomas may have picked up the lower leg ailment during Wednesday's practice, as he was a new addition to the injury report Thursday. Limited participation indicates the issue isn't too severe, so he could be fine for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair.
