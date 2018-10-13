Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Placed on IR
The Chiefs placed Thomas (lower leg) on injured reserve Saturday.
Thomas suffered a leg fracture at Thursday's practice, so this move is not surprising. It was considered a "freak accident," and will now spend the remainder of the season on the sidelines. His absence will mainly be felt in special teams, as he was serving as the primary kick returner. Tremon Smith is the most likely candidate to replace him there.
