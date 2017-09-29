Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Practicing in full
Thomas (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Thomas is nursing a deeply bruised shoulder but seems to be fine playing through the pain, given his full participation in practice. Barring a setback, he should be all systems go for Monday's matchup with the Redskins.
