Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Re-signs with Chiefs
Thomas (lower leg) re-signed with the Chiefs on Wednesday.
Thomas was reportedly offered $1.5 million to sign with another squad, but he declined the offer in favor of returning to Kansas City. The speedy wideout contributed mostly on special teams for the Chiefs last season, but he did rack up 14 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns as well. He should remain a contributor as a returner and depth wideout for the club in 2018.
