Thomas made his case for a roster spot during Saturday's third preseason contest, returning a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

Although he had minimal impact (one catch for seven yards) offensively in the contest, Thomas showcased his speed and shiftiness during his kickoff return for a touchdown. With the team looking to keep Tyreek Hill off special teams and Thomas' versatility as a former running back, it wouldn't be surprising if the 24-year-old earns a 53-man roster spot.