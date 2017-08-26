Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Returns kickoff for touchdown
Thomas made his case for a roster spot during Saturday's third preseason contest, returning a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.
Although he had minimal impact (one catch for seven yards) offensively in the contest, Thomas showcased his speed and shiftiness during his kickoff return for a touchdown. With the team looking to keep Tyreek Hill off special teams and Thomas' versatility as a former running back, it wouldn't be surprising if the 24-year-old earns a 53-man roster spot.
