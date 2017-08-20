Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Scores in second preseason game
Thomas caught three of his four targets for 31 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals.
Thomas seems to have a nice rapport with rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes, though most of his receptions came on designed bubble screens. He continues to battle for a 53-man roster spot and Saturday's effort certainly helped his cause.
