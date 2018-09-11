Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Scores on shovel pass
Thomas caught one pass on two targets Sunday against the Chargers, a shovel pass that resulted in a touchdown from one yard out.
Thomas only played seven snaps total on offense in the opener and doesn't figure to play a ton this season overall, but he remains a valuable depth option and special teams player for the Chiefs.
-
