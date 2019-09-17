Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Snags one pass
Thomas hauled in his only target for six yards in Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Thomas contributed primarily on special teams, playing only four snaps on offense. Given the breakout efforts from Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman in Week 3, it's unlikely Thomas will carve out anything more than a minor role on offense even without Tyreek Hill (shoulder) avaialble).
