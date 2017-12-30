Thomas should see more snaps than usual Sunday against the Broncos with Tyreek Hill (personal) sitting out, Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Thomas hasn't seen many looks on offense this season, catching no more than three passes in a game. While it's unlikely that will expand a ton during the finale, he should see additional snaps and could sneak on to the radar with backup Patrick Mahomes under center.

