Thomas caught all of his three targets for 41 yards Sunday against the Cowboys.

The speedster showed some nice hands and physicality with a nice grab across the middle in Sunday's tilt and Thomas was one of the team's more productive pass-catchers in the contest. Even so, he's unlikely to provide enough fantasy value to creep on to the fantasy radars of most leagues.

