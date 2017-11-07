Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Snares three passes
Thomas caught all of his three targets for 41 yards Sunday against the Cowboys.
The speedster showed some nice hands and physicality with a nice grab across the middle in Sunday's tilt and Thomas was one of the team's more productive pass-catchers in the contest. Even so, he's unlikely to provide enough fantasy value to creep on to the fantasy radars of most leagues.
More News
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Hauls in second TD pass in two weeks•
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Expects to play Monday•
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Practicing in full•
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Avoids structural damage to shoulder•
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Exits with shoulder injury•
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Returns kickoff for touchdown•
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Podcast: Waiver options; Dropometer
The two highest-scoring quarterbacks of 2017 are on bye this week, so who can Fantasy owners...
-
What you missed: Packers look hopeless
A quarterback problem turns Green Bay into a virtual desert in Fantasy. Chris Towers catches...
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...