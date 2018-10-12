Thomas suffered a leg fracture after getting stepped on during Thursday's practice, but he will not need surgery, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

There was no malicious intent involved with Thomas' injury, as it is being described as a "freak accident." Nevertheless, it looks like Thomas will be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his leg for a second time. Thomas' absence will mainly be felt on special teams, where he was serving as the primary kick returner.