Thomas will start the regular season with a one-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Thomas re-signed with the Chiefs on Aug. 20 after fellow special-teams contributor Marcus Kemp suffered a severe knee injury. Thomas doesn't figure to get much playing time on offense, but he could be an important piece on special teams, where he's capable of both covering and returning kicks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week