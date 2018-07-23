Chiefs' Dee Ford: Close to 100 percent
Ford (back) is close to receiving full medical clearance, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. "Ford is here and he's doing great. We anticipate that he's going to be OK as we get into pads," said Chiefs Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder.
Ford has been nursing an unspecified back injury since last October, and the linebacker was consequently a limited participant in offseason workouts this spring. However, it doesn't seem Ford will be held under wraps much longer. When healthy, the 2014 first-rounder should instantly return to the first-string lineup opposite Justin Houston.
