Chiefs' Dee Ford: Expected back for OTAs
Ford (back) should be 100 percent for the start of OTAs, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Ford was placed on injured reserve in early December after his back issues continued to linger without significantly improving. Despite the injury, the Chiefs decided to hang on to the 26-year-old linebacker following news that the offseason has allowed him to heal up. The departure of veteran Tamba Hali also means Ford should finally receive free rein on the edge opposite Justin Houston in 2018. Ford hopes to remain healthy and return to the form that resulted in 10 sacks in 2016.
