Chiefs' Dee Ford: Feeling 'excellent' in recovery
Ford (back) said Tuesday he feels "excellent," Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.
Ford's positive attitude during Tuesday's press conference essentially confirms the report from last month that the linebacker expected to be 100 percent healthy at the start of Kansas City's OTAs. With that, the expectation is that Ford will be fully ready for the start of the regular season as well as he looks to make a major comeback in a contract year.
