Chiefs' Dee Ford: Gets after quarterback in Week 6
Ford recorded a sack and four tackles (one solo) Sunday against the Steelers.
Ford owns just two sacks overall this season and 11 tackles, keeping him off the fantasy radar for the most part. He and the Chiefs front seven square off against a Raiders offensive line that has surrendered 13 sacks through six weeks.
