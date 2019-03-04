The Chiefs officially extended the franchise tag to Ford on Monday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

With less than 24 hours remaining before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, Ford's fate in the near term is known. He'll have until July 15 to sign the tag, while the Chiefs and his representation can negotiate a long-term contract in the meantime. Ford has tended to the occasional injury in his five-year career, but with two campaigns of double-digit sacks in the last three, he's earned the right for a substantial increase in salary.

