Chiefs' Dee Ford: Headed to injured reserve
Ford (back) has been placed on injured reserve.
Ford has been dealing with a back problem since the first month of the season and hasn't played in a game since Oct. 30. He will finish the season with 11 tackles and two sacks, with Frank Zombo in line to see an expanded role in his place.
