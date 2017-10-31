Chiefs' Dee Ford: Injures back
Ford will not return to Monday's game against the Broncos due to a back injury, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
The severity of Ford's injury is not known at this time, but it is enough to keep him sidelined for the game. He had recorded one solo tackle for a loss before exiting the game.
More News
-
Instant reaction: 49ers land Garoppolo
The 49ers got a potential game changer at quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. Does it change much...
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...