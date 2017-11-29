Chiefs' Dee Ford: No practice Wednesday
Head coach Andy Reid said Ford (back) won't practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Ford has missed the past three games due to a sore back. His anticipated return date remains behind closed doors.
