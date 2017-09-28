Chiefs' Dee Ford: Not practicing Thursday
Ford did not practice Thursday due to lower back soreness, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Ford most recently left Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a hip injury and was unable to return, but it appears as though an entirely different issue is keeping him out of practice Thursday. With Ford now possibly dealing with multiple injures this week, he should be considered questionable-at-best for Monday night's game against the Redskins.
