Chiefs' Dee Ford: Notches another sack
Ford had three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Thursday's 29-28 loss to the Chargers.
Ford has a career high 11.5 sacks through 14 games as the Chiefs lead the NFL with 46 sacks. The 27-year-old also has 45 total tackles and six forced fumbles as the Chiefs head to Seattle for Week 16.
