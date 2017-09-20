Chiefs' Dee Ford: Notches first sack of season
Ford recorded two solo tackles, a pass defensed and his first sack of the season in Sunday's victory over the Eagles.
Although Ford was relatively quiet in the contest, he made his impact felt with a second quarter sack of quarterback Carson Wentz on third down, which resulted in a nine-yard loss. Though his tackle total was low, the 26-year-old saw a healthy 67 snaps (97 percent) in the contest. He will face-off against Phillip Rivers and the Chargers in San Diego next week.
