Chiefs' Dee Ford: Nursing groin injury
Ford (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Ford was a limited participant in practice throughout the week after suffering a setback to his injured groin during Monday night's win over the Broncos. His three sacks in four games have been a highlight for an otherwise shaky Chiefs defense, but Breeland Speaks and Tanoh Kpassagnon could be in line for additional snaps at outside linebacker if Ford becomes unavailable.
