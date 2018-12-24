Chiefs' Dee Ford: Productive in loss
Ford notched seven tackles (three solo) and 0.5 sacks during Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks.
Ford posted his highest single-game tackle total of the season during Sunday's primetime loss, and now has a career high 12 sacks across 15 games. The former 2014 first-round pick also has six forced fumbles on the year, and has come on as one of the strongest playmakers in Kansas City's defense.
