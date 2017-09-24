Chiefs' Dee Ford: Questionable with hip injury
Ford is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers after suffering a hip injury, Ricky Henne of Chargers.com reports.
The extent of Ford's hip injury is currently unclear, though he does have a chance of returning at some point during Sunday's contest. In the meantime, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Frank Zombo could be in line for additional snaps at outside linebacker.
