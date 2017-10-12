Chiefs' Dee Ford: Ready for Sunday
Ford (lower back) was a full practice participant Wednesday and is in line to play Sunday against the Steelers.
Ford has missed the Chiefs' last two contests, but it looks like his string of absences will come to an end. Expect Ford to return to a starting role at linebacker after racking up seven tackles, a sack and a forced fumble through the Chiefs' first three games.
