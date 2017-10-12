Chiefs' Dee Ford: Ready for Sunday's contest
Ford (lower back) was a full practice participant Wednesday and is in line to play Sunday against the Steelers.
Ford has avoided missing his third consecutive game, and he'll have a shot against a Steelers squad that struggles on the road. Expect him to return to his starting linebacker position, where he racked up seven solo tackles and forced a fumble through the first three games.
