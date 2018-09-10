Chiefs' Dee Ford: Records sack in opener win
Ford recorded four tackles, including a sack in Sunday's 38-28 win over the Chargers.
Ford played in just six games due to a back injury in 2017, tallying 2.0 sacks on the year. In his last full season (2016), he recorded 10.0 sacks and was a dominant force rushing the passer. He looked the part in Week 1 and will look to maintain the strong play against the Steelers in Week 2.
