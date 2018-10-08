Chiefs' Dee Ford: Records sack in win
Ford posted five tackles (four solo), including a sack, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
Ford was ejected in the second half of Sunday's tilt after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Despite the ejection, he had his best game of the season and is now up to 4.0 sacks on the year. He'll aim to maintain his strong play in Week 6 when Kansas City takes on New England.
