Ford racked up a career-high 13 sacks and 55 tackles (42 solo) during the 2018 season.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Ford's 1,025 defensive snaps also mark a career-best total. Ford flashed the talent that made him a 2014 first-round pick in 2016 with 10 sacks, but he was limited to just six games in 2017 because of a back injury. Still just 27 and slated to hit the open market, Ford should find plenty of teams knocking at the door if he doesn't sign a contract extension prior to free agency.

