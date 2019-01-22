Chiefs' Dee Ford: Returns to form in 2018
Ford racked up a career-high 13 sacks and 55 tackles (42 solo) during the 2018 season.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Ford's 1,025 defensive snaps also mark a career-best total. Ford flashed the talent that made him a 2014 first-round pick in 2016 with 10 sacks, but he was limited to just six games in 2017 because of a back injury. Still just 27 and slated to hit the open market, Ford should find plenty of teams knocking at the door if he doesn't sign a contract extension prior to free agency.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...