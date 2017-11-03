Ford (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Ford has never put up staggering numbers, and this season is no different. The fourth-year linebacker has just 13 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks through six games this season, and Tanoh Kpassagnon will slot into outside linebacker for the time being.

