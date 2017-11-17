Ford (back) won't play Sunday against the Giants, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Along with Ford, Tamba Hali (knees) has also been ruled out, depriving the Chiefs of much edge-rushing talent on the strong side of the defense. With Ford out for the second consecutive game and the fourth time overall this season, Frank Zombo is the leading candidate to see an uptick in snaps.

