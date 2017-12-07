Chiefs' Dee Ford: Sits again Wednesday
Ford (back) was a non-participant at the Chiefs practice Wednesday.
Ford has missed four consecutive games and starts this week trending in the wrong direction. Head coach Andy Reid indicated the 26-year-old is currently considered "day-to-day", but it seems like he would need to string together a couple of practices given Ford hasn't seen game action since Week 8.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...