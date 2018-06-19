Chiefs' Dee Ford: Skips team drills in offseason workouts
Ford (back) did not participate in team during the offseason workouts, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid expects him to be healthy for the start of training camp, the Chiefs' official site reports.
Following the release of veteran Tamba Hali this offseason, the Chiefs appear content to give Ford the reins to the starting role opposite Justin Houston after totaling 13 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks during an injury-shortened 2017 season that saw him play just six contests. Only a season removed from a 10-sack campaign in 2016, Ford could be in line for another big output in 2018 if he can stay healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...