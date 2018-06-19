Ford (back) did not participate in team during the offseason workouts, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid expects him to be healthy for the start of training camp, the Chiefs' official site reports.

Following the release of veteran Tamba Hali this offseason, the Chiefs appear content to give Ford the reins to the starting role opposite Justin Houston after totaling 13 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks during an injury-shortened 2017 season that saw him play just six contests. Only a season removed from a 10-sack campaign in 2016, Ford could be in line for another big output in 2018 if he can stay healthy.