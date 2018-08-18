Ford (back) started and played 18 defensive snaps in Friday's preseason game against the Falcons, notching two tackles (one solo).

Ford made significant progress in his recovery from the back injury this offseason and was near 100 percent as training camp began. Now healthy, Ford can focus on returning to his 2016 form, when he racked up career-high marks with 10 sacks and 38 tackles (25 solo).