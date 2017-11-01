Chiefs' Dee Ford: Undergoing tests on back
Ford was absent from Wednesday's practice and is scheduled to undergo further examinations on his injured back, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Ford's back tightened up during the first half of Monday's win over the Broncos, with the linebacker failing to return during the final two quarters. The additional tests should shed more light on the extent of Ford's injury, while also providing a better indication of his status for the Week 9 matchup with the Cowboys.
