Ford can become a free agent this offseason but said he would love to stay in Kansas City, Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star.

Ford's 2018 season may be best remembered for his crucial offsides penalty in the AFC Championship Game, but he did play a key role in helping the Chiefs get that far, bouncing back from an injury-marred 2017 campaign to pile up 55 tackles (42 solo), 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 16 regular-season games. The 2014 first-round pick is a reasonable candidate to receive the franchise tag if the two sides can't work out a long-term contract before the start of the new league year.