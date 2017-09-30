Play

Ford (lower back) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Redskins, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.

Ford injured his back in Week 3 against the Chargers. It looks like the Chiefs will exercise caution with the 26-year-old in order to avoid a linger injury. Tanoh Kpassagnon and Frank Zombo figure to see increased workloads while Ford is sidelined.

