Chiefs' Dee Ford: Will not play Monday
Ford (lower back) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Redskins, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.
Ford injured his back in Week 3 against the Chargers. It looks like the Chiefs will exercise caution with the 26-year-old in order to avoid a linger injury. Tanoh Kpassagnon and Frank Zombo figure to see increased workloads while Ford is sidelined.
