Ford is expected to receive the franchise tag Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's worth pointing out the Chiefs will still entertain trade offers for their star pass rusher, particularly with the switch to a 4-3 defense, but it seemed likely Ford was destined for the franchise tag after recording 13 sacks in 2018, the second time he's posted double-digit sacks in the last three years. The former first-round pick would have been one of the premiere pass rushers available on the open market, so it's possible the Chiefs could find a willing trade partner for the 27-year-old.

