The Chiefs are planning to retain Ford (back) for the 2018 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Ford is still on the mend from back surgery, which resulted in the Chiefs shutting the edge rusher down for the season in December after persistent soreness limited him to just six appearances. Head coach Andy Reid noted Wednesday that Ford is "making good progress" in his recovery, according to BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site, but Kansas City may not be banking on the 26-year-old to fill much more than a rotational role in 2018 after his productivity tailed off following a 10-sack 2016 campaign. In fact, if Ford hadn't been recovering from the procedure, there's a good chance the Chiefs may have cut ties with him entirely, as the $8.72 million for 2018 that he'll be due March 14 is guaranteed for injury.