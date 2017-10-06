Play

Ford (lower back) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The starting outside linebacker will miss his second consecutive game Sunday. With just seven solo tackles and one sack through the first three weeks, Ford wasn't much of an IDP threat anyways. His recovery timeline continues to be hazy, and we expect to see Tanoh Kpassagnon and Frank Zombo to take over Ford's defensive snaps for the time being.

