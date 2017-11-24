Ford (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Ford will miss his third straight contest as he continues to nurse back soreness. With Tamba Hali (knees) questionable to return this week, Kansas City could once again be lacking a rushing presence on the strong side. Frank Zombo is expected to see an uptick in defensive snaps once again in Ford's absence.